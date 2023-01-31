NEWS

Since Tinubu Declared His Intention To Contest, He Has Made Over 20 Gaffes Publicly – Atiku’s Aide

The Special Assistant on Public Communications to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has taken a swipe at the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent gaffe in Akwa-Ibom State.

(Photo Credit – The Punch)

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State had in his presidential campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital referred to Atiku Abubakar as a former Senate President. A development that has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on social media platforms.

Reacting to the development, Phrank Shaibu, who is known for his outspokenness stated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unending gaffes is no longer a laughing matter.

(Photo Credit – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page)

He added; “Since Tinubu declared his intention to contest, he has made over 20 gaffes publicly’

Source – The Vanguard paper Verified Facebook Page

