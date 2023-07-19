NEWS

“Since Tinubu Became President, More People Have Entered Poverty” -Pres. Candidate, Adewole Adebayo Says

The SDP presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has expressed his concerns regarding the rate of poverty since Tinubu became Nigeria’s president. In his interview on AIT, Adebayo revealed what may follow after ministers are appointed by this administration.

Addressing the topic, Adewole said, “It is our turn to grow, and everything is converging in that direction. However, we need to realize that we cannot have people living in poverty. Tinubu may be surprised to know that since he became president, more people have entered poverty, and he has yet to succeed in lifting even a few people out of poverty.

He added, Maybe a few people will be lifted out of poverty when Tinubu appoints his ministers. In the area of a coordinated policy framework to get people out of poverty, Tinubu may be too busy, and they have not succeeded in this area. Critical investments in people are easy and vital, and they will reflect in their standards of living and productivity.

You can watch the interview here. (25:54 minute)

