Since The 4th Republic Began, This Is The First Time A Southerner Will Be Given FCT Minister- Sumner Sambo

As the recent unveiling of Tinubu’s ministerial cabinet continues to occupy the front burner of public discourse across the country’s media space, veteran journalist, and renowned political analyst, Sumner Sambo has lauded the President over his choice of a Southerner, that is Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing it as a well calculated move.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night’ program on Wednesday, Sambo opined that by choosing a Southerner to occupy the office of the FCT Minister, President Tinubu has sent a clear signal to Nigerians that his government will be different from that of his predecessors who opted to pick northerners for the position.

According to the political analyst, it was, perhaps, better for the seat of the FCT Minister to be ceded to the Southern region of the country if Indigenes of Abuja are not being considered for the position.

He said; “This is the very first time we are having a Southerner in the fourth republic being appointed as FCT Minister. The only time we had someone from that region occupy that position was in the second republic when we had the late Ajose Adeogun as Minister of FCT when the portfolio was first introduced. But since then, the office has been alternating between Northwest and Northeast.

By picking a Southerner this time around, Tinubu has made a very big call. And I think it is a well calculated attempt by the President to send a very clear signal that governance is going to be different under him. And of cause, other parts of the country will be carried along. Because there were talks here and there that if the indigenous people of Abuja will not be given the portfolio, then why can’t someone from the South be given the position. Since the fourth republic started in 1999, this is the first time a Southerner will be given such a portfolio.”

