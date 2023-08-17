Since The 4th Republic Began, This Is The First Time A Southerner Will Be Given FCT Minister- Sambo

Sumner Sambo, a veteran journalist and well-known political analyst, has applauded the President for his choice of a Southerner, Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), describing it as a well-calculated move. This comes as the recent unveiling of Tinubu’s ministerial cabinet continues to dominate public discourse across the country’s media space.

In an interview on Wednesday’s episode of ‘ Night’ on ARISE TV, Sambo expressed the opinion that by choosing a Southerner to hold the position of FCT Minister, President Tinubu has made it clear to Nigerians that his administration will be different from that of his predecessors, who chose to pick northerners for the position.

The political analyst suggested that, if Abuja natives are not being given consideration for the role, it could be preferable for the FCT Minister position to be given to the South of the nation.

He stated, “We are having a Southerner selected as FCT Minister for the fourth republic for the very first time. The only time we have had a representative from that area hold that office was during the second republic, when the late Ajose Adeogun served as Minister of FCT at the time the portfolio was first established. But ever since, the office has alternated between the Northwest and the Northeast.

Tinubu has made a very important choice by selecting a Southerner this time. Additionally, I believe that the President is making a well-intentioned effort to make it very obvious that his administration will change the way that government operates. Of course, this will spread to other regions of the nation. Because there have been discussions here and there about why a person from the South shouldn’t be appointed to the role if Abuja’s indigenous population won’t be given the portfolio. This is the first time a Southerner has been granted such a portfolio since the founding of the fourth republic in 1999.

