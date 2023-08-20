Since President Tinubu Took Over, I Have Not Made A Dime As Income – APC Chieftain, Nabena Laments

A Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Yekini Nabena has reacted to the hardship being faced by many Nigerians adding that he is also affected.

The Sun paper reported that Yekini Nabena, who is known for his outspokenness stated this in an exclusive interview.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former executive Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was inaugurated as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2023 after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. During the Inauguration, he announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidy, a development that has caused more hardship for many Nigerians as prices of goods and services increased.

Yekini Nabena, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress said; “I also feel the pain as a Nigerian too. Forget the fact that I am an APC member. Let me tell you that there is nobody that is not feeling the pain of what we are going through.”

He added; “As an accountant, I don’t know the accounting system and formula Tinubu will apply to solve this economic problem. I can tell you that the rich are even the ones feeling the pain more than the poor because many of them are training their children abroad, mostly in London.”

He stated further; “They face difficulties changing the naira to pounds. Since Tinubu took over, I have not made a dime as income. It is my farm that has been sustaining me.”

