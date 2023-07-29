Since Nigerians Trusted Tinubu With Their Mandate; They Should Allow Him To Choose His Team Adewole Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party’s (SDP, presidential candidate, Mr. Adewole Adebayo, has recently shared his opinions concerning the controversy that has welcomed the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television, the SDP presidential candidate stated that since the Nigerian people trusted Tinubu with their mandate to be president, he should also be allowed and trusted with the perogative to choose his team members.

According to him, “in a Presidential system of government, the president himself is the executive. Therefore, if the Nigerian people can trust him with their mandate to be president, then they should trust him with the perogative to pick his team. He should know why he’s selecting who he’s selecting. His administration would start and end as a Tinubu administration, and whatever happens or whatever he does in between is his own desire.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. [Start at 15:00]

