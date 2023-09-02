Since May 29, When President Bola Tinubu Took Over, He Has Put Our Nation in Jeopardy – Dr. Pearse

In an exclusive interview with THE SUN, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, a prominent public affairs analyst and Convener of the Reset Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his concerns regarding President Bola Tinubu’s tenure since May 29. He asserted that since assuming power, Tinubu has placed the nation in a precarious position.

Dr. Pearse emphasized that every nation is primarily assessed based on two critical aspects of governance: the economy and security.

He highlighted that President Tinubu’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy has had adverse effects on the nation’s economy. The immediate increase in petrol prices, soaring from N195 per litre to N500, followed by a subsequent rise to N617 per litre a month later, has resulted in a 28% reduction in petrol consumption. This decline in economic activity has led to various repercussions, including reduced mobility, economic hardships, elevated unemployment rates, and businesses relocating from the country due to exorbitant production costs.

Dr. Pearse also noted the deteriorating security situation, particularly in the North. He cited an escalation in banditry, kidnapping, theft, mugging, and blackmail, which have collectively contributed to a pervasive sense of insecurity nationwide.

Furthermore, he expressed apprehension regarding President Tinubu’s eagerness to declare war on Niger. Dr. Pearse elaborated on the dire consequences such a declaration would have on the economy, with speculators driving down the value of the Naira. He underscored the vulnerability of states in the North West and North East, which are essentially encircled by Niger. Engaging in warfare, he argued, would exacerbate Nigeria’s already beleaguered economy.

Dr. Pearse concluded by questioning the availability of funds for such military endeavors, especially when the government claims it cannot sustain fuel subsidies. In his assessment, Nigeria confronts substantial challenges, both in economic and security terms, under President Tinubu’s leadership.

