Since May 29 BAT Took Oath Of Office As President, He’s Yet To Make Any Remark On Corruption” – Chuks Akunna

Chuks Akunna, Executive Director of Authority newspaper, noted that since Tinubu assumed the presidency in Nigeria, he has refrained from addressing corruption. Akunna made this observation during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, responding to the election of Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the new national chairman of the APC.

Akunna stated that there were prior rumors about Ganduje’s potential emergence as the APC’s national chairman, and some individuals were skeptical due to his alleged questionable reputation. He pointed out that even the current governor of Kano state is investigating Ganduje.

He expressed the viewpoint that given the legitimacy surrounding Tinubu’s rise, the APC should have undertaken more effective internal cleansing by selecting a candidate with a more credible image.

Akunna recalled the widely circulated video where Ganduje was purportedly shown receiving dollars into his attire, and he noted that to this day, the federal government seems to be protecting him.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 1:09:02)

Furthermore, Akunna highlighted the perception of corruption surrounding Tinubu. Since assuming the presidency on May 29, 2023, Tinubu has yet to address the issue of corruption.

