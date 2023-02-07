Since Labour Party Started Campaigning, Obi Has Not Given Me As Little As 1k – Isaac Balami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the midst of the ongoing public discussion about the controversial new naira policy implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its current severe economic effects, Isaac David Balami, a senior member of the Labour Party (LP), has come forward to explain how Peter Gregory Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, has managed to continue his campaign despite the dearth of the naira.

Balami, who recently led a public inter-party march in support of the CBN’s new policy in the FCT, revealed during an interview on ARISE TV’s “Prime Time” with Charles Aniagolu a few hours ago that the Labour Party has been able to maintain its campaign train despite the naira shortage because Obi does not hand out tangible money like the political class are accustomed to doing in order to buy people’s support.

Balami cited the fact that everyone surrounding Obi is spending their own money to get about as evidence for his claim that he has not received even a thousand naira from the former Anambra governor since Obi started his campaigns some months ago. Additionally, he requested that either online bank transfers or ATM cards be used for all transactions.

“Our campaign has not been impacted in any way by the CBN’s naira policy. Peter Obi has never given me less than a thousand naira, despite the fact that you have seen me traveling. This is something that many people are unaware of. And not just me; everyone else in his immediate vicinity is experiencing the same thing. Everyone uses money. I give the attendants at the gas station who sell me fuel money when I go there.

The majority of the campaign staff has never really held any cash. Not many people carry cash. I have three or four ATM cards with me at all times. I’ve never been left without a card because the others will still work if one fails. You cannot possibly go to a grocery to make a purchase and have all of your ATM cards fail you. Almost all Nigerians possess a card.”

