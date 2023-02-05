Since I Started Following Atiku, He Never Held The Microphone To Assassinate Character – Gov. Udom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor and Director General of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council have noted that the People Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abukakar, never involved himself in character assassination.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and his entourage were in Sokoto today for the party’s presidential campaign rally, where they informed the people of the state on things they would do if elected in the forthcoming election.

While addressing the teeming supporters of the party, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, stated, “I am proud to chair his campaign council, because from the day I started following him till today, he doesn’t man the microphone on character assassination but to tell Nigerians that he has the solution to various problems facing the country, be it on education, health care, security, and others.

Do you agree with this statement made by Gov. Udom about the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party?

