NEWS

Since I Started Following Atiku, He Never Held The Microphone To Assassinate Character – Gov. Udom

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor and Director General of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council have noted that the People Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abukakar, never involved himself in character assassination.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and his entourage were in Sokoto today for the party’s presidential campaign rally, where they informed the people of the state on things they would do if elected in the forthcoming election.

While addressing the teeming supporters of the party, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, stated, “I am proud to chair his campaign council, because from the day I started following him till today, he doesn’t man the microphone on character assassination but to tell Nigerians that he has the solution to various problems facing the country, be it on education, health care, security, and others.

Do you agree with this statement made by Gov. Udom about the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party?

Gist247 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 46 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why the Naira change policy should be supported by all Nigerians

56 seconds ago

In 2015 When We Supported Buhari, I Brought Almost 2m Votes From Kano Alone- Rabiu Kwankwaso

9 mins ago

Naira Redesign: PDP Accuses Tinubu And APC Of Hoarding News Naira Notes For Selfish Interest.

9 mins ago

OBIdients Warm Up Ahead Of Obi’s Mega Campaign Coming Up At The Tafawa Balewa Square In Lagos

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button