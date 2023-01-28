NEWS

Since I Am Their Enemy They Would Have Dragged Me Everywhere If They Had Anything Against Me- Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a talk session, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party called out the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), claiming that they couldn’t keep him in check because if he had defaulted in any way, they would have trampled him.

In response to a query about the business he managed in the UK while serving as the governor of Anambra State, he said this during an interview.

When i was governor in 2006, he claimed, “I had a business in the UK, but I sold everything; you cannot go there and see N1 anymore, but if you find it, take it; if not, let me go. I’m attempting to demonstrate that despite the fact that I am the APC and PDP’s greatest foe, they would have dragged me around if they had anything negative to say about me. They currently have nothing, though.

Click the link to view the video:

modulus123 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Presidency: Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Claim That IBB’s Family Has Endorsed Atiku

1 hour ago

‘Atiku And The PDP Are Threading On A Dangerous Path Going Into This Election’ – Gov. Makinde

1 hour ago

Why Are They Not Inviting Mike Achimugu To Their TV Stations – Festus Keyamo Asks

2 hours ago

Gov. Makinde Reacts To Elder Oyelese Claim That He Should Support Atiku If He Wants Re-Election

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button