Since I Am Their Enemy They Would Have Dragged Me Everywhere If They Had Anything Against Me- Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During a talk session, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party called out the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), claiming that they couldn’t keep him in check because if he had defaulted in any way, they would have trampled him.

In response to a query about the business he managed in the UK while serving as the governor of Anambra State, he said this during an interview.

When i was governor in 2006, he claimed, “I had a business in the UK, but I sold everything; you cannot go there and see N1 anymore, but if you find it, take it; if not, let me go. I’m attempting to demonstrate that despite the fact that I am the APC and PDP’s greatest foe, they would have dragged me around if they had anything negative to say about me. They currently have nothing, though.

Click the link to view the video:

Bola Tinubu is also in Pandora Papers (as expected). But they singled Peter Obi out. You know why? Because they are bigots & afraid, & Obi is not a thief. His cleanliness vexes them so much. “If we can’t stop him, let’s smear his good name.” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ACXocon2v8 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) January 26, 2023

modulus123 (

)