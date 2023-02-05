Since He Called Me An Actor, I Urge The Entertainers To Support Me – Obi Replies El Rufai

The labour party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, has replied the governor of Kaduna state, El Rufai, after he said he was acting Nollywood movies and wouldn’t win the election.

In reply to El Rufai, Peter Obi said he would rather work hard to improve the entertainment industry. Obi replied El Rufai on Sunday when he appeared on Arise Television’s ‘Sunday Show’ programme.

El-Rufai called Peter Obi an actor while featuring on a TVC programme last week, dismissing Obi’s chances in the forthcoming presidential election as he Stated his reasons.

El Rufai said Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be. He added that This coming election is between the APC and the PDP because they have all the footprints needed, they also have the spread. He added that ethnicity and religious bigotry would not take Obi anywhere, and that’s what the Labour Party campaign is all about, he claimed.

Nevertheless Peter Obi replied him and said he would focus on the Nollywood entertainment industry if he is elected as president. He said since he called him an actor, he urge the entertainers to supoort him. What are your thoughts on this?

