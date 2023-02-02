This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since Campaigns Began, I’ve Not Seen Obi Use Foul Language Against Anybody – Chuks Akunna

Amid the ongoing public outrage that has greeted the series of invectives used by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against his rivals in the race for the presidency, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Chuks Akunna has come out to compare the campaign approach of other frontline candidates with that of the former Lagos governor.

While reacting to Tinubu’s latest outburst at a rally in Calabar during a session of Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, Akunna, who is the Executive Director of Authority Newspaper, opined that since presidential campaigns began back in 2022, he was yet to see the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, use foul language on anybody let alone his political rivals.

He said; “I am not here to campaign for any candidate, but something is very instructive. You see, when we look at the toxicity of certain candidates, we have seen candidates who have come out to refer to governors as ‘boys’, the same candidates who claimed to be the landlords of sitting governors and threatened to eject them if they mess up. But we have also seen people like Peter Obi, we have also seen people like Atiku, and the way they have managed themselves so far. On record, I am yet to see Peter Obi use any foul language against anybody, let alone a candidate or political rival. I am also yet to see Atiku Abubakar use any foul language.

It is very instructive because it shows their level of maturity. They say that silence is golden. And when you look at all the rantings, all the hue and noise by the G5 governors, did you hear Atiku respond? He never named any names. Even while Obasanjo has been talking about Atiku since 2007, did you hear him respond? He is politically mature. They say that the morning tells the day; when you see somebody who is an aspirant threatening people, then you should imagine what he will do when he gets that power.”

