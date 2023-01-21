Since buhari Opened Baro Port In Niger State, Neither Ship Nor Boat Or Canoe Has Arrived Yet- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say since President Muhammadu buhari open Baro Port in Niger state years, neither Ship nor Boat or Canoe has arrived yet.

Recall that it was reported that President Muhammadu buhari commissioned the Baro River Port in Niger at a cost of N6 billion.

While reacting to this, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on the microblogging website Twitter to say since they invited President Muhammadu buhari to inaugurate the Baro Port in Niger years ago that neither ship nor boat or canoe arrived the port yet.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Since they brought President buhari to open the Baro Port in Niger State years ago, neither Ship nor Boat or Canoe has arrived yet.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? Do you think Shehu Sani was right? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below.

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

