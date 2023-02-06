This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since Buhari Endorsed Tinubu Unequivocally, The PDP Has Gone Into A Fit Of Political Epilepsy-Keyamo

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has taken his time to drag the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, claiming that the party has gone into political epilepsy, since the day President Buhari endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Speaking further, Mr Keyamo claimed that since that very day, the PDP has been calling press conferences and issuing incoherent statements, noting that what President Buhari did was just like play cards. Ending his tweet, he made it known that the APC has just bought their trump card to say check up.

It should be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, recently endorsed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging Nigerians to support and vote for him in the forthcoming presidential election.

On the contrary, President Buhari had earlier told Nigerians to vote for any political party or any candidate of their choice in the forthcoming election. But nevertheless, Nigerians should know that President Buhari is not the person that will decide who becomes the president, but Nigerian electorates will make that decision.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #Endorsed #Tinubu #Unequivocally #PDP #Fit #Political #EpilepsyKeyamoSince Buhari Endorsed Tinubu Unequivocally, The PDP Has Gone Into A Fit Of Political Epilepsy-Keyamo Publish on 2023-02-06 11:11:42