Since Buhari Endorsed Tinubu In Lafia, PDP Has Gone Into A Fit Of Political Epilepsy- Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a spokesperson for the APC campaign and the minister of state for labor, employment, and productivity, claimed on his verified Twitter account that the PDP has been experiencing political epilepsy since since President Buhari openly endorsed Tinubu in Lafia.

He stated the following in his tweet: “The PDP has developed a condition known as political epilepsy since the event in Lafia where President Buhari unequivocally endorsed Tinubu, conducting press conferences and making statements that are impossible to understand. This makes me think of a card game. We’ve just arrived to request a checkup with our trump card in hand!”

