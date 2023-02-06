NEWS

Since Buhari Endorsed Tinubu In Lafia, PDP Has Gone Into A Fit Of Political Epilepsy- Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a spokesperson for the APC campaign and the minister of state for labor, employment, and productivity, claimed on his verified Twitter account that the PDP has been experiencing political epilepsy since since President Buhari openly endorsed Tinubu in Lafia.

Festus Keyamo asserted on Twitter that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had experienced a fit of political epilepsy following the event in Lafia where President Buhari formally endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, as the country’s next leader.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to Festus Keyamo, was holding press conferences and making illogical claims. Festus Keyamo contrasted the situation with a game of cards, though, to end his speech. He claimed that they were merely using it as a “check-up” trump card.

He stated the following in his tweet: “The PDP has developed a condition known as political epilepsy since the event in Lafia where President Buhari unequivocally endorsed Tinubu, conducting press conferences and making statements that are impossible to understand. This makes me think of a card game. We’ve just arrived to request a checkup with our trump card in hand!”

