Since August 2005, 18yrs Ago We Have Been Holding The Quarterly Drama Ministers Power Night-Evangelist Mike Bamiloye

The Founder and the President of The Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye in his recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Since August 2005, 18 Years ago, We Have Been Holding The Quarterly Drama Ministers Power Night. We have seen His Marvelous power and experienced His glorious Grace. He has been taking us from Glory to Glory. This is to tell you that God’s glory in our lives is immeasurable. It illuminates our purpose, guiding us towards a life of meaning and fulfillment.

Speaking further he said ” Embracing God’s glory nurtures a deep sense of connection, it offers solace in times of adversity and joy in moments of triumph. It shapes our values, leading us to compassion, forgiveness, and love. By living in alignment with His glory, we find ultimate satisfaction, transcending the mundane and embracing a spiritual journey that transforms us into better versions of ourselves.

