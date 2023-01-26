Since 2003, Buhari Had Failed To Become President Because He Had Structural Problems—Naja’atu Bala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammad, former director of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, said she would rather choose between the devil and the deep blue sea than support the Labor Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Naja’Atu said this in an interview on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

It was reported that Naja’Atu resigned from APC and Tinubu’s campaign team a few days ago, although Tinubu’s campaign board announced that she was fired for being a bad guy on the team.

Explaining more about her reasons for choosing to support People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the upcoming general election, she said she would rather choose between the devil and the deep blue sea, alluding to Tinubu and Atiku, replacing Labor Party’s Peter Obi.

She explains that she doesn’t support Atiku for anything. Because she doesn’t consider Peter Obi anything, she says that Peter Obi is a movement, and this is the first time young people in Nigeria have had a voice and come together to form some kind of movement. In fact, the movement will outlast Peter Obi because it’s about young people demanding change and not about him personally.

But the problem is that they have structural problems.

Naja’Atu explains that it is precisely the structural problem that Buhari has faced since 2003, when he failed to become president despite the “cult following” that helped him win millions of votes.

In his words:

“This movement will outlast Mr. Peter Obi.” What I was told is that they have structural problems. I’ll give you an example: Since 2003, Buhari has failed to become president; why? Despite the adoration of the North for Buhari, why didn’t he win? He didn’t win because he had structural problems. It was only through the alliance he personally rejected with the Southwest in particular that he was able to become president.

That is the only reason. Time is not a luxury, and that’s why I say I choose between the devil and the deep blue sea.

Source; politicsnigeria

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)