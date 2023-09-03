NEWS

Since 1999, nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State—Obong Obla.

During an interview with the AriseTV morning show, A former personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prosecution Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, says that nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State.

He further stated that it is a calculated attempt to undermine the governor of Cross River State, Senetor Bassey Edet Otu, who incidentally is the only APC governor in the South Political Zone to have become governor while the People Democratic Party PDP is still there.

According to him, but I can say now that since 1999, nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State or even in the South-South region as a whole. Some people are not happy that an APC man is the current governor of Cross River State, which is why they are trying to undermine the governor and reduce him to a political weakling, he said.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

