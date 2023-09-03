NEWS

Since 1999, nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State—Obong Obla.

In an interview on the AriseTV morning show, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, a former assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that no one has become the governor of Cross River State through an opposition party since 1999.

Photos credit: Arise ( Image of Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla )

He added that this situation is an intentional effort to weaken the current APC governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, who is the only APC governor in the South Political Zone while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) still holds sway.

Mr. Obono-Obla explained that some individuals are unhappy about an APC member being the governor of Cross River State, leading them to try and undermine the governor’s position and political strength.

