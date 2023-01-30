NEWS

Since 1999, no president has been unambiguous as President Buhari -Lai Mohammed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, emphasized that any measure done against people who undermine democracy is legitimate in response to questions from the media about the ban.

This was said by Lai Mohammed on Monday at the 20th installment of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

He said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has demonstrated a stronger commitment to the democratic process than any other administration since Nigeria’s restoration to democratic rule in 1999.

Quoting also from his words, he said that:“no President since 1999 has been as clear-cut in word and deed about leaving office after the constitutionally required two terms as President Muhammadu Buhari.

To be clear, it is appropriate and fair to take whatever measures are necessary to stop anyone from undermining the democracy that has been nourished by the blood of so many of our countrymen. In terms of our government.”

His words also was in response to the United States of America’s visa ban on those Nigerians who threatened democracy.

Morekindness (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I was the one who rescue Atiku when Obasanjo wanted to ‘roast him like a corn’ – Tinubu

6 mins ago

Moments supporters Welcome Peter Obi In Jigawa For His Campaign Rally

6 mins ago

Reactions As Shehu Insists That APC Supporters Should Not Be Allowed To Determine Who Leads in 2023

24 mins ago

The Problem With Atiku Is He Thinks Buhari Woke Up To Get 12M Votes Because Of Ethnicity- Keyamo

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button