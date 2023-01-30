Since 1999, no president has been unambiguous as President Buhari -Lai Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, emphasized that any measure done against people who undermine democracy is legitimate in response to questions from the media about the ban.

This was said by Lai Mohammed on Monday at the 20th installment of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

He said that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has demonstrated a stronger commitment to the democratic process than any other administration since Nigeria’s restoration to democratic rule in 1999.

Quoting also from his words, he said that:“no President since 1999 has been as clear-cut in word and deed about leaving office after the constitutionally required two terms as President Muhammadu Buhari.

To be clear, it is appropriate and fair to take whatever measures are necessary to stop anyone from undermining the democracy that has been nourished by the blood of so many of our countrymen. In terms of our government.”

His words also was in response to the United States of America’s visa ban on those Nigerians who threatened democracy.

Morekindness (

)