Simple Ways To Preserve Your Tomatoes For Days Without Putting Them In Fridge

Healthline says that tomatoes are a “versatile and delicious fruit” that can be incorporated into many different cuisines. They’re full of nutritious things like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. However, improper storage might result in rapid spoilage. Refrigerating tomatoes is a common practice for extending their storage life, although doing so can compromise their taste and texture. There are easy methods to keep tomatoes fresh for several days without refrigeration. Let’s have a look at a few of these approaches:

According to healthline Tomatoes can be preserved in a number of ways, the first and easiest being storage at room temperature. Locate a dark, cool, and dry area of your kitchen. Tomatoes that have not yet reached full ripeness benefit most from this technique. It’s important to monitor their progress and consume them at the peak of freshness to avoid waste.

Keep your bananas and apples separate since they both release ethylene, a natural gas that speeds up the ripening process. Keep tomatoes away from bananas, apples, and pears because their ethylene gas will cause your tomatoes to ripen too soon. This will ensure that they last longer in storage.

The use of a paper bag can hasten the ripening of tomatoes that are just partially ripe. Tomatoes mature more rapidly thanks to the bag’s ability to contain the ethylene gas they emit. In order to prevent the tomatoes from becoming overripe, check the bag at frequent intervals.

If you have ripe tomatoes and want to keep them fresh for a few more days, you can do so by wrapping each one in a paper towel. Tomatoes won’t go soggy or moldy if you place them on paper towels first. Arrange them in a tray or basket without crowding the items.

Tomatoes can also be preserved in olive oil, which is a fantastic method. To begin, blanch the tomatoes, peel the skin, and discard the seeds. They can be chopped up or left whole, but either way they should be stored in a clean container. Make sure all the tomatoes are covered with olive oil and place the jar in the fridge. This approach not only preserves the tomatoes for a longer period of time, but also imparts the oil’s flavor to them, making them a tasty complement to salads and pasta.

If you find yourself with an abundance of ripe tomatoes, you might want to try your hand at creating some sauce or salsa. Tomatoes lose less of their freshness and flavor when cooked down into a sauce or salsa. You don’t have to refrigerate the sauce or salsa for a few days if you store it in sterilized jars or containers.

If you follow these easy steps, you won’t need to put your tomatoes in the fridge for days. Whether you choose to keep them at room temperature, wrap them in paper towels, preserve them in olive oil, or turn them into sauces and salsas, you will be able to enjoy fresh and flavorful tomatoes for days after storing them. Tomatoes are delicious, so get a bunch and eat them all week long.

