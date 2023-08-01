Simon Ekpa’s Two Weeks Warning Strike: The Gov’t Should Not Sleep For This To Come To Pass-Ayodele

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message with the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Simon Ekpa’s Two Weeks Warning strike in the southeast region of Nigeria, the government must not sleep to see this come to pass. And if eventually, this comes to pass, it will affect the country seriously both economically and otherwise. And this will of course cause problems in this present Administration.

Speaking further he said “In this regard, the government should do a quick dialogue. All the governors should come together to address the nation amicably. This is the message from the Lord as it was written from 2 chronicles 20:20 which says ” And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

