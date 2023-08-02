NEWS

Simon Ekpa’s Two Weeks Warning Strike: The Gov’t Should Not Sleep For This To Come To Pass-Ayodele

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church’s founding and current General Overseer, Primate Elijah Ayodele, recently addressed the public his TikTok channel.

It has been reported that during his sermon, the preacher made the following prediction: “Simon Ekpa’s Two Weeks Warning strike in the southeast region of Nigeria, the government must not sleep to see this come to pass.” If this occurs, it will have serious repercussions for the global economy and culture. There will be problems with the current administration.

Continuing, he said, “In this sense, the administration should do a speedy dialogue. The nation requires simultaneous statements from all governors. As they left the city, Jehoshaphat addressed the people, saying, “Hear me, O Judah, and ye residents of Jerusalem: Believe in the LORD your God and you will be established; believe his prophets and you will prosper. …(2 Chronicles 20:20).

