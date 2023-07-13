Simon Ekpa: Why Is It That Tinubu’s Govt Is Yet To Invite The Ambassador Of Finland To Chat?–Chuks Ohuegbe

The director of publication of the Pilot paper, Chuks Ohuegbe has questioned why the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is yet to invite the Ambassador of Finland for a discussion concerning Simon Ekpa, who reportedly resides in Finland, and is the self proclaimed factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group accused of being responsible for implementing lockdowns in various areas of the South East region of Nigeria.

Photo credit: Vanguard paper.

Speaking on the AIT network, Chuks Ohuegbe said: “Now some ‘fellow’ [Simon Ekpa] who’s residing outside this country, is levying war on this country, and one begins to ask if we are a sovereign nation. And the ambassador of Finland is resident in Nigeria, and someone who is a Nigerian, who is in Finland, is levying war on Nigeria?

“Why is it that the Tinubu’s government [the government of today], is yet to invite the ambassador of Finland to chat? If he does not give reasonable answers, he should be asked to leave our country until that fellow who is there comes to his senses.

You can watch the interview here (1:12:24 minutes).

