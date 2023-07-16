NEWS

Simon Ekpa Is Working Against Nnamdi Kanu’s Release- Igbo leaders

According to Igbo leaders, Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian based in Finland, is allegedly working against the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). They accuse Ekpa of imposing sit-at-home orders in the Southeast region, which they believe hinders Kanu’s release and serves as a deliberate attempt to overshadow him. The leaders have called on the Federal Government to initiate the extradition process for Ekpa, alleging that he is responsible for killings and property destruction in the South-East.

Individuals who spoke to Sunday Vanguard expressed their concerns about Ekpa’s actions, stating that they contradict the principles advocated by Kanu. They believe that enforcing sit-at-home orders prevents people from going about their daily activities and disrupts the region’s socio-economic activities, ultimately hindering Kanu’s release.

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the former civilian governor of Anambra State, spoke to Vanguard paper and commented on the situation. He highlighted that if the Federal Government truly desires to address the insecurity and killings in the South-East, they should take decisive action against Ekpa and his alleged activities. Ezeife emphasized that the government possesses the necessary capacity and resources to effectively address the insecurity in the region.

