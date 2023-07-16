Simon Ekpa declaring second Biafra war, deploy soldiers to South East – Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

The pan Igbo Socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has made it known to President Tinubu that the second Biafra war has started, due to the activities of Simon Ekpa and his members, urging President Tinubu to deploy soldiers to the South East region, so as to deal with those causing problem in that region.

According to Nigerian Tribune report, Ohaneze Ndigbo made this disclosure in a statement that was issued by the Secretary General of the Group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, thereby announcing a $500,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa.

Mr Isiguzoro said: “We are telling Tinubu that the second Biafra war has begun and he should deploy soldiers to all the nooks and crannies of the South East.”

Furthermore, he noted that the governors of the south east region need help, noting that Ohanaeze is asking the Southeast governors to defend themselves from external enemies. He went on and made it known that Igbos can’t allow somebody in far away Finland to dictate what happens in the south east region.

Ohaneze went further and made it known that the Ebonyi State and the entire south east must ensure that the terrorist activities of Ekpa and his supporters are solved, noting that their main point is that Ekpa has declared second civil war in the south east region.

The group went on and made it clear that they are doing everything within their power to make sure that the people living in the south east region get a secure environment to do their business.

For some times now, Simon Ekpa and his group have been making the people living in the south to pass through a lot, by forcing them to sit at home, against their own wish. The state governors in the south east have tried their best to stop it, but all to no avail. The federal government must do the needful, so as to end this once and for all.

Information Source: Nigerian Tribune paper.

