Simon Ekpa declaring second Biafra war, deploy soldiers to South East – Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan Igbo Socio-cultural organization, has conveyed a message to President Tinubu, stating that the second Biafra war has commenced due to the activities of Simon Ekpa and his followers. They urge President Tinubu to deploy soldiers to the South East region to address the issues caused by these individuals.

According to a report by the Nigerian Tribune, Ohaneze Ndigbo made this statement through their Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and also announced a reward of $500,000 for information on Simon Ekpa.

Isiguzoro conveyed their call to action, emphasizing that the situation in the South East demands immediate attention. He urged Tinubu to deploy soldiers to all areas of the region to deal with the problems arising from Ekpa’s actions.

According to Isiguzoro; “We are telling Tinubu that the second Biafra war has begun and he should deploy soldiers to all the nooks and crannies of the South East.”

The Secretary General highlighted the need for assistance to the South East governors, emphasizing that Ohanaeze is urging them to defend themselves against external adversaries. He strongly opposed the influence of someone from a distant country like Finland in dictating the affairs of the South East region.

Ohaneze stressed that Ebonyi State and the entire South East region must confront and address the terrorist activities of Ekpa and his supporters, as they believe he has declared a second civil war in the area.The organization affirmed their commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the people in the South East to conduct their businesses without fear.

Simon Ekpa and his group have caused significant disruptions in the region, forcing people to stay at home against their will. Despite the efforts of South East state governors to curb this, they have been unsuccessful. Thus, the federal government is called upon to take necessary action to bring an end to these disturbances once and for all.

Source: Tribune paper

