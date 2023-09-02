Simeon Reef explains why he feels Nyesom Wike is a victim of injustice

Simeon Reef, Co-Founder of Foremost Magazine, has expressed why he felt that Nyesom Wike, the former Rivers State governor and current FCT minister, is a victim of injustice. Reef made this statement during an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program while discussing Wike’s recent statement that he is still in the PDP but on assignment with the APC and that he owes nobody an apology for supporting Tinubu.

Reef explained that there was an unwritten rule in the PDP that the presidency would move to the south after the north had its turn for eight years. He indicated that Wike may have felt that he was being unfairly treated by the PDP leadership when they didn’t consider him for a significant role in the 2023 election, despite his contributions and responsibilities within the party. This perspective highlights the internal dynamics and power struggles within political parties in Nigeria, especially during important election cycles.

“If we are to state the fact, Wike is a victim of injustice in a way. Because there has been a rule in PDP that the Presidency will move to the south since the north has spent 8 years, so there is no way the north would continue for another 8 years again.”

Check the video (1:17)

KINGSIFY (

)