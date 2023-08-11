Signs your children may show if they have autism disorder

According to WebMD, autism also called autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a complicated condition that includes problems with communication and behavior. It can involve a wide range of symptoms and skills. ASD can be a minor problem or a disability that needs full-time care in a special facility.

Autism in young children

According to NHS, signs of autism in young children include:

1. not responding to their name

2. avoiding eye contact

3. not smiling when you smile at them

4. getting very upset if they do not like a certain taste, smell or sound

5. repetitive movements, such as flapping their hands, flicking their fingers or rocking their body

6. not talking as much as other children

7. repeating the same phrases.

Autism in older children

Signs of autism in older children include:

1. not seeming to understand what others are thinking or feeling

2. finding it hard to say how they feel

3. liking a strict daily routine and getting very upset if it changes

4. having a very keen interest in certain subjects or activities

5. getting very upset if you ask them to do something

6. finding it hard to make friends or preferring to be on their own

7. taking things very literally, for example, they may not understand phrases like “break a leg”

Autism in girls and boys

Autism can sometimes be different in girls and boys.

For example, autistic girls may be quieter, may hide their feelings and may appear to cope better with social situations.

This means autism can be harder to spot in girls.

