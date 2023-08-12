NEWS

Signs you will notice if you have stomach ulcer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Ulcers are commonly caused by a bacterium called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) usually called pain relievers.

You should know that stress or spicy foods do not cause ulcers, avoid such notions. You must be able to tell the symptoms of an ulcer, so you can visit the hospital for a proper checkup and treatment.

In this article, I’ll like to enlighten you about some symptoms of ulcers according to Mayo Clinic.

1. The most common symptom of peptic ulcer is burning stomach pain due to stomach acid or having an empty stomach.

2. Feeling fullness, bloating, and belching.

3. Intolerance to fatty foods.

4. Heartburn

5. Nausea

Sometimes the symptoms of ulcers may cause severe signs or symptoms like;

1. Vomiting or vomiting blood that may appear red or black.

2. Dark blood in stools or stools that are black or tarry.

3. Trouble breathing

4. Feeling faint

5. Unexplained weight loss may also occur

6. Changes in appetite

AD_Negus (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: El-Rufai withdraws interest in ministerial appointment, jets out of country, UN worries about deteriorating conditions of detained Nigerien president, Bazoum.

2 mins ago

If Tinubu truly wants El-Rufai as his minister, he knows what to do to get him confirmed- Source

13 mins ago

How Acupuncture Works

24 mins ago

Fani-Kayode reacts as President Outarra says Niger invasion is not Nigeria vs Niger conflict

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button