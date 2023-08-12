Signs you will notice if you have stomach ulcer

Ulcers are commonly caused by a bacterium called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) usually called pain relievers.

You should know that stress or spicy foods do not cause ulcers, avoid such notions. You must be able to tell the symptoms of an ulcer, so you can visit the hospital for a proper checkup and treatment.

In this article, I’ll like to enlighten you about some symptoms of ulcers according to Mayo Clinic.

1. The most common symptom of peptic ulcer is burning stomach pain due to stomach acid or having an empty stomach.

2. Feeling fullness, bloating, and belching.

3. Intolerance to fatty foods.

4. Heartburn

5. Nausea

Sometimes the symptoms of ulcers may cause severe signs or symptoms like;

1. Vomiting or vomiting blood that may appear red or black.

2. Dark blood in stools or stools that are black or tarry.

3. Trouble breathing

4. Feeling faint

5. Unexplained weight loss may also occur

6. Changes in appetite

