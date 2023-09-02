Signs You May Notice If You Have Shingles

According to Mayoclinic, shingles aree a viral infection that causes a painful rash. shingles can appear everywhere in the body. The typical appearance is a single band of blisters encircling either the left or right side of your torso.

Shingles pose little danger to life. But the agony might be severe. Vaccines can reduce the chance of getting shingles. Early intervention may minimize the duration of shingles and reduce the likelihood of complications.

The symptoms of shingles often only affect a limited area of one side of your body. These signs could consist of:

1. Discomfort, burning or tingling sensation.

2. Having skin touch sensitivity.

3. A red rash that starts a couple of days after the discomfort

4. Blisters that rupture and crust over and contain fluid

5. Itching

Some individuals also experience:

6. Fever

7. Headache

8. Having light sensitivity

9. Fatigue or tiredness

According to Mayoclinic, typically pain is the initial sign of shingles. The suffering can be excruciating for some people. The discomfort may be confused for issues with the heart, lungs, or kidneys depending on where it is located. Even though they never get the rash, some patients nevertheless feel shingles and agony.

The shingles rash most frequently manifests as a band of blisters that wraps across the left or right side of the chest. On one side of the neck, face, or around one eye, the shingles rash might occasionally appear.

When to see a doctor

See your doctor as soon as possible if you suspect you may have shingles, especially if any of the following apply:

1. The pain and rash first appear around the eye. If left untreated, this illness could cause permanent damage to the eyes.

2. You are older than 50. With age, your chance of having shingles increases.

3. Your immune system is weak, or that of a family member’s. Possible causes include cancer, pharmacological side effects, or an enduring illness.

4. The rash is uncomfortable and severe.

AD_Negus (

)