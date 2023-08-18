Signs That Shows Your Period Is About Start

From physical to emotional changes, there are several period indications to watch for. Even though we all experience symptoms differently, we’re going to look at a few signs that your period may be on the way in this article, along with what to watch out for. The advantages of hormone-free birth control on getting to know your body will also be discussed.

The following are obvious indicators that your menstruation is about to start, according to Medicalnewstoday.

1. Your breasts hurt

Your period may be on the way if you have tender breasts. In the days leading up to your period, you could even notice that your breasts grow bigger. This is brought on by a rise in the hormone progesterone; along with other premenstrual symptoms, breast soreness and swelling should go away once your period starts.

2. Your mood keeps changing

While the primary female intimate hormone, oestrogen, can make us feel relatively good around ovulation, when your cycle comes to a conclusion, oestrogen levels have decreased and are replaced by progesterone levels, which can cause mood swings or irritability. It’s possible that the impending arrival of your period is what’s causing any changes in your mood.

3. You’re craving certain foods

While it can be soothing to reach for the chocolate box in the days before our periods, there is a perfectly good scientific justification for craving certain foods. Once more, changes in hormone levels are crucial. At various points during the cycle, these hormonal changes may influence our appetite and lead us to crave sweet or salty foods.

4. Your discharge is no longer wet.

Another sign that your period is likely to start is discharge or rather, a lack of it. Throughout the menstrual cycle, cervical mucus, a type of vaginal discharge, changes in volume and consistency. When we wipe after using the restroom or when we are most fertile in our underwear, cervical mucus can occasionally be observed. There should be little to no discharge throughout the days leading up to our menstruation because we aren’t fertile during that time.

