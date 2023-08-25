NEWS

Signs that show your car spark plug needs replacement

Recognizing signs of a worn-out spark plug is crucial for maintaining your car’s performance. If you notice a decrease in fuel efficiency or a rough idling engine, it might be time to replace your spark plugs. Misfires, where the engine stumbles or hesitates during acceleration, are another indication according to Mechanicbase.

Difficulty starting the engine, especially in cold weather, can signal worn spark plugs. A lack of power during acceleration or a noticeable decrease in engine performance may also point to faulty plugs. Engine vibrations that feel unusually strong or rough might be due to spark plug issues.

Inspect your spark plugs for visible signs of wear, such as carbon buildup or worn electrodes. Additionally, a worn spark plug might have a black, oily appearance, indicating an engine oil leak.

It’s important to adhere to your car’s recommended spark plug replacement interval, typically every 30,000 to 50,000 miles. Timely replacement ensures optimal combustion and engine efficiency.

Overall, paying attention to changes in engine performance, fuel efficiency, and starting behavior will help you determine when your car’s spark plugs need replacement, maintaining your vehicle’s overall health and performance.

