Signs That Indicate Your Menstrual Period Is About To Start

There are several period indications to be aware of, ranging from physical to emotional changes. Even though we all experience symptoms differently, we’ll look at various signs your period is on its way and what to look out for in this article. The advantages of hormone-free birth control for getting to know your body will also be discussed.

According to Medicalnewstoday, the following are clear symptoms that your menstruation is likely to begin.

1. Your breasts become tender

If you experience sensitive breasts, your menstruation may be on the way. You may even notice that your breasts grow larger in the days preceding your menstruation. This is caused by an increase in the hormone progesterone; like other premenstrual symptoms, breast tenderness and swelling should go away once your period begins.

2. Your mood is constantly shifting.

While the primary female intimate hormone, oestrogen, might make us feel reasonably happy around ovulation, when your cycle ends, oestrogen levels have declined and are replaced by progesterone levels, which can induce mood swings or irritability. It’s possible that the impending arrival of your period is causing any changes in your mood.

3. You have a longing for particular foods.

While going for the chocolate box in the days leading up to our periods can be soothing, there is a perfectly solid scientific basis for craving certain foods. Changes in hormone levels are once again crucial. These hormonal fluctuations may cause us to crave sweet or salty foods at various stages during the cycle.

4. Your discharge has dried up.

Another sign that your period is about to begin is discharge, or the lack thereof. The volume and consistency of cervical mucus, a type of vaginal discharge, vary throughout the menstrual cycle. Cervical mucus is occasionally visible when we wipe after using the restroom or when we are most fertile in our underwear. We aren’t fertile during the days leading up to our menstruation, thus there should be little to no discharge.

