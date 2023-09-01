Signs That Indicate A Woman Will Go Into Labor Soon

The last month of pregnancy is always filled with mixed emotions on when childbirth would occur and how it would play out. Even though nobody can accurate predict labor period, as an expectant mother, there are certain signs that shows that you’re 1 to 2 days away from going into labor.

The signs of labour differs in different pregnant women. As a woman gets close to her delivery day, she may begin to experience signs like low back pain, weight loss, diarrhea and water breaking. Once you observe these signs, you may be 1 to 2 days away from labor. In this article, I’ll like to enlighten you about signs that indicate nearing labor according to Healthline.

1. Water breaking. Once your water breaks as a pregnant woman, you should prepare fur labour. Water breaks or more specifically the amniotic sac which a fluid like sac that protect your baby breaks naturally or artificially by a doctor, your body goes into labour. Water breaks is not always a gush of water as shown on tv, it could just be a trickle of water or feeling wetness of undies.

2. Mucus plug breaks down. The mucus plug is a thick collection of mucus that seals the opening of the cervix to stop bacteria from going into the womb which carries the baby. This plug breaks down and drips out as labour is approaches. The mucus plug may be bloody, noticed on the undies or seen when wiping after peeing.

3. Weight loss. Expectant mothers are expected to lose about 1 to 3 pounds of weight within 48 hours to labor. This is not really fat loss but the body getting rid of water weight. The baby drops during this period hence puts more pressure on the bladder, so the mother urinates more often resulting in loss of water weight.

