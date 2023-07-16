Signs Of Skin Cancer And Treatment

Skin cancer happens when something changes how your skin cells grow, like exposure to ultraviolet light. Indications comprise new bumps or patches on your skin, or changes in the size, shape, or color of skin growths. Most skin cancer is treatable if it’s caught early. Treatments comprise surgery, cryotherapy, chemotherapy, and radiation.

According to Healthline”, Skin cancer is an infection that involves the growth of abnormal cells in your skin tissues. Normally, as skin cells grow old and die, new cells form to replace them. When this process doesn’t work as it should like after exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun cells grow more quickly. These cells may be noncancerous (benign), which don’t spread or cause harm. Or they may be cancerous. Here are the signs of skin cancer.

A new mole. Or a mole that changes in size, shape, or color, or that bleeds.

A pearly or waxy bump on your face, ears, or neck.

A flat, pink/red- or brown-colored patch or bump.

Areas on your skin that look like scars.

Sores that look crusty, have a depression in the middle, or bleed often.

A wound or sore that won’t heal, or that heals but comes back again.

A rough, scaly lesion that might itch, bleed and become crusty.

First, a dermatologist may ask you if you’ve noticed changes in any existing moles, freckles, or other skin spots, or if you’ve noticed any new skin growths. Next, they will examine all of your skin, comprising your scalp, ears, palms of your hands, soles of your feet, between your toes, around your genitals, and between your buttocks.

