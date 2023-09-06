NEWS

Signs of low engine oil you should notice in your car

Low engine oil levels can lead to significant damage to your car’s engine if not addressed promptly. Here are some signs you should notice if your car’s engine oil is running low, as advised by mechanicbase.

Dashboard Warning Light: Modern vehicles are equipped with an oil pressure warning light. If this light illuminates on your dashboard, it’s a clear indicator that your engine oil level is critically low. Do not ignore it.

Engine Noise: A low oil level can cause increased friction and metal-to-metal contact within the engine. This often results in a knocking or tapping noise, commonly referred to as “engine knocking.”

Decreased Performance: Low engine oil can lead to decreased engine performance. You may notice a reduction in power, slower acceleration, or poor fuel efficiency.

Excessive Exhaust Smoke: A lack of oil can cause the engine to overheat and produce excessive exhaust smoke, often appearing bluish in color due to burning oil.

Burning Smell: If you detect a burning odor coming from your engine or exhaust, it could be due to oil leaking onto hot engine components and burning off.

Oil Leaks: Check under your car for oil puddles or spots. A persistent oil leak is a clear sign that your engine is losing oil.

High Engine Temperature: Insufficient lubrication can lead to increased engine heat. If your engine temperature gauge consistently shows higher than normal readings, it could be related to low oil.

