Infertility is defined as not being able to get pregnant (conceive) after one year (or longer) of unprotected coitus. Because fertility in women is known to decline steadily with age, some providers evaluate and treat women aged 35 years or older after 6 months of unprotected intercourse.

According to”Healthline”, Infertility can be primary or secondary. Primary infertility is when a pregnancy has never been achieved by a person, and secondary infertility is when at least one prior pregnancy has been achieved. Fertility care encompasses the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infertility. In this article, I will be enlightened you on how to know a woman is infertile. However, here are the signs of infertility in women.

The main indication of infertility is not getting pregnant. There may be no other obvious symptoms. Sometimes, women with infertility may have irregular or absent menstrual periods. In some cases, men with infertility may have some signs of hormonal problems, such as changes in hair growth or sexual function. Most couples will eventually conceive, with or without treatment.

if you are 35 or older and have been trying to conceive for six months or longer

Are over age 40

Have irregular or absent periods

Have very painful periods

Have known fertility problems

Have been diagnosed with endometriosis or pelvic inflammatory disease

Have had multiple miscarriages

Have undergone treatment for cancer

However, if you notice all these signs in your body, consult your healthcare for proper treatment.

