Signs Of Infertility In Women

Your most fertile day, and the day you are most likely to ovulate on, is the last day of egg-white cervical mucus. You can also track your ovulation hormone using at-home ovulation tests sometimes called an ovulation predictor.

According to Healthline”, Aside from having trouble conceiving, indications can vary significantly from one person to another. Depending on the reason for infertility, sometimes women may experience pelvic pain, heavy periods, skipped periods, or unpredictable vaginal bleeding. It’s important to discuss any unusual indications with your doctor. Below are the signs of infertility in women.

Are age 35 or older and have been trying to conceive for six months or longer

Are over age 40

Have irregular or absent periods

Have very painful periods

Have known fertility problems

Have been diagnosed with endometriosis or pelvic inflammatory disease

Have had multiple miscarriages

Have undergone treatment for cancer.

All of the steps during ovulation and fertilization need to happen correctly to get pregnant. Sometimes the issues that cause infertility in couples are present at birth, and sometimes they develop later in life.

