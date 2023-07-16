Signs Of Hypertension And Treatment

What causes high blood pressure? High blood pressure usually develops over time. It can happen because of unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as not getting enough regular physical activity. Certain health conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, can also increase the risk of developing high blood pressure.

According to Healthline”, Hypertension, also known as high or raised blood pressure, is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. Blood is carried from the heart to all parts of the body in the vessels. Below are the signs of hypertension.

Most people with high blood pressure have no signs, even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels. You can have high blood pressure for years without any symptoms.

A few people with high blood pressure may have.

Headaches

Shortness of breath

Nosebleeds

However, these indications aren’t specific. They usually don’t occur until high blood pressure has reached a severe or life-threatening stage.

Blood pressure screening is a crucial part of general health care. How often you should get your blood pressure checked depends on your age and overall health.

Ask your provider for a blood pressure reading at least every two years starting at age 18. If you’re age 40 or older, or you’re 18 to 39 with a high risk of high blood pressure, ask for a blood pressure check every year.

