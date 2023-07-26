Signs Of HIV That Are Specific To Men

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), impairs your body’s capacity to fight disease and infection by weakening your immune system.

HIV can be spread during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding, it can also be passed from mother to kid. Without treatment, it can take years before HIV causes your immune system to deteriorate to the point where you develop AIDS.

Each individual’s form of HIV might vary. Some people may not show any symptoms for a very long time, and not everyone will experience the same combination of symptoms.

According to WebMD, men and women typically exhibit the same HIV symptoms. However, there are a few signs that are specific to guys.

Symptoms Particular to Men

It’s crucial to remember that these male-specific symptoms might potentially be indicators of other illnesses. Make sure to talk to your doctor if you experience any of these.

Genital ulcers

Open sores or ulcers in your mouth or esophagus are a typical indicator of HIV. You may also see them on your genital or anus. Frequently, these sores recur.

Low s£x drive

Hypogonadism, or insufficient production of the s£x hormone testosterone by the testicles, is indicated by this symptom. HIV is linked to this disease.

Additionally, hypogonadism can result in erectile problems, melancholy, exhaustion, infertility, less body hair growth, and increased breast tissue.

HIV symptoms in a later stage

HIV spreads more slowly once your immune system fails to stop it. Chronic or clinical latency is the term for this stage. In many situations, your symptoms will disappear completely.

This stage can continue for ten to fifteen years without treatment. However, if you take ART frequently, you can remain in this stage for many years.

AIDS

HIV eventually leads to AIDS. This is when the pathogen has significantly weakened your defenses. There may be symptoms because your body has trouble fighting off various infections.

