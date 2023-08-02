Signs of high blood pressure (BP) you should note early for better living

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is often referred to as the silent killer as it may not present obvious symptoms in its early stages. However, monitoring for certain signs can help you detect and manage high blood pressure for better overall health. Healthline highlights the following three important signs to note early.

Persistent Headaches: Frequent or severe headaches, especially at the back of your head or in the morning, may be an early sign of high blood pressure. It’s essential to monitor your blood pressure regularly if you experience persistent headaches.

Fatigue Or Dizziness: Feeling unusually tired or experiencing dizziness can be linked to high blood pressure. If you often feel fatigued without apparent reasons or find yourself dizzy, it’s worth checking your blood pressure levels.

Shortness Of Breath: Difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, even during routine activities, could be indicative of high blood pressure. If you notice this symptom, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional promptly.

