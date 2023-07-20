Signs of excess sugar in your blood and what to do to flush it out

When there is an excessive amount of glucose in the blood, a condition known as high blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, develops. Several factors, such as insufficient insulin synthesis or insulin resistance, can contribute to this. High blood sugar can cause major health issues such nerve damage, renal disease, and heart disease if it is not managed. The signs of high blood sugar and how to lower it are discussed in this article, which follows a “Healthline” publication.

Dryness of the mouth

Constant thirst is a common symptom of having high blood sugar. This occurs because your body is trying to eliminate the high levels of glucose in your system by increasing the frequency with which you urinate, which can lead to dehydration.

Urinating frequently

According to healthline Increased urination frequency is one of the symptoms of hyperglycemia, which was already discussed. This occurs because the kidneys are working to flush out the glucose that has built up in the blood.

Fatigue

Fatigue might set in if your body is unable to use glucose effectively for fuel due to high blood sugar. Fat is being burned for energy instead, which might leave you feeling exhausted.

hazy vision

Changes in the lens shape caused by high blood sugar might impair eyesight.

Sluggish healing

Wounds may take longer to heal if a person has high blood sugar because of the harm it causes to blood vessels and nerves.

Heightened Appetite

High blood sugar prevents your body from utilizing glucose effectively, which can lead to increased hunger.

Bad breath

When you have high blood sugar, you may experience dry mouth, which can make swallowing and talking difficult.

Methods for Lowering Blood Sugar

Exercise

Regular exercise improves insulin sensitivity, which in turn reduces blood sugar levels. Glucose can be burned off as energy through exercise as well.

Diet

Blood sugar levels can be managed with a healthy diet. High-fiber, high-protein, and high-health-fat diets have been shown to improve blood sugar control.

Medication

Diabetes can be managed with the use of insulin and oral medicines.

Hydration

If you have high blood sugar and feel thirsty, drinking water can help.

Managing Stress

High blood sugar levels are a known effect of stress. Blood sugar levels can be lowered by practicing relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing.

Bisloaded (

)