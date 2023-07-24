Signs of a Healthy Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an incredible journey that brings joy and anticipation to expectant parents, but it also comes with its fair share of discomforts. While heartburn, constipation, and backaches may make the nine-month journey feel challenging, there’s good news – some of these troublesome side effects can actually be signals that your pregnancy is thriving and healthy. Listed below are some of them as stated in an article published on WebMD website :

Sore and Enlarged Breasts

One of the earliest signs of pregnancy is sore and tender breasts. These changes occur due to the rising levels of estrogen and progesterone in the body. Although the discomfort may be a hassle, it’s an encouraging indication that your body is adapting well to the pregnancy.

Increased Vaginal Discharge

Throughout pregnancy, you may notice an increase in vaginal discharge, which is attributed to the rise in estrogen. This discharge is usually watery, clear, and odorless. Although it might be bothersome, it serves a crucial purpose – helping to cleanse the vagina and prevent infections from reaching the womb. The presence of increased vaginal discharge is, therefore, a positive sign of a healthy pregnancy.

Morning Sickness

Morning sickness, characterized by nausea and vomiting, is a common early pregnancy symptom. While it can be distressing, it is generally considered a sign of a healthy pregnancy. The exact cause of morning sickness is not fully understood, but it is believed to be linked to the rapid rise in the human chorionic gonadotropin hormone (hCG). Surprisingly, there are potential benefits to morning sickness. Research indicates that parents who experience morning sickness are less likely to miscarry or deliver prematurely. Additionally, their babies may have fewer birth defects and perform better on IQ tests.

There is also a theory that morning sickness might have an evolutionary advantage. By avoiding certain foods during the first trimester when organ development occurs, pregnant individuals may protect their babies from potential toxins or parasites.

It’s essential to remember that not experiencing morning sickness doesn’t necessarily indicate an unhealthy pregnancy; many people have perfectly healthy pregnancies without this symptom.

