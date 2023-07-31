Side Effects Of Eating Ginger In Excess

Ginger is a flowering plant native to Southeast Asia. Including ginger in your diet can provide numerous physical and psychological health benefits.

According to healthline, ginger is one of the healthiest (and most tasty) spices on the globe. It is a member of the Zingiberaceae family, which includes turmeric, cardamom, and galangal.

The rhizome (underground section of the stem) is the most widely used spice. It is also known as ginger root or just ginger.

Ginger can be used fresh, dried, powdered, or as an oil or juice. It’s a common element in recipes. It is sometimes found in processed foods and cosmetics.

Ginger can have minor adverse effects, according to a 2019 systematic study. This is, however, unusual.

Some negative effects, such as heartburn, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort, may occur if a person consume more than 5 grams (5) per day, according to Medicalnewstoday.

1. Heartburn

Acid reflux causes heartburn, which causes a burning sensation in the lower chest. In one 2020 systematic analysis, 16 of the 109 studies and reviews analyzed reported heartburn as an undesirable side effect.

However, according to a 2014 study, taking 1 g to 1.5 g of dried ginger per day can cause heartburn.

2. Bleeding

Excessive use of ginger may promote bleeding. This is because it inhibits platelet thromboxane. Platelets produce this chemical, which causes blood to clot and constricts blood arteries. According to the NCCIH, there is also worry that ginger may interact with blood-thinning drugs such as warfarin.

As a result, people should avoid eating ginger before surgery. Those who have bleeding disorders should also consult a doctor before taking any form of ginger.

