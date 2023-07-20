Side Effect Of Eating Mango With The Peel You Should Take Note Of

Mango is a delicious tropical fruit that is enjoyed by millions of people around the world. The juicy and sweet flesh of the mango is widely consumed as a dessert, snack, or ingredient in a variety of dishes. However, many people are curious about whether they can eat the mango with its peel or not. While it is true that the mango peel is edible, there are some side effects that you should be aware of before consuming it.

1. Allergic reactions

According to healthline. One of the most common side effects of eating mango peel is an allergic reaction. Mango peel contains urushiol, which is the same compound found in poison ivy and poison oak. People who are sensitive to urushiol may experience itching, redness, and swelling in the mouth, throat, and lips after eating the mango peel.

2. Gastrointestinal problems

Eating mango peel can also lead to gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. This is because the mango peel contains high amounts of fiber and can be difficult to digest for some people. In addition, the peel may also contain pesticides and other chemicals that can be harmful to the digestive system.

3. Nutrient deficiencies

While mango peel is rich in fiber, it is not as nutrient-dense as the flesh of the fruit. Eating too much mango peel may lead to nutrient deficiencies, particularly in vitamin A and C. This is because the peel contains lower amounts of these vitamins compared to the flesh.

4. Dental problems

Consuming mango peel can also lead to dental problems such as tooth decay and gum disease. This is because the peel contains sugar and acids that can erode the enamel of the teeth and lead to cavities.

5. Increased risk of pesticide exposure

Mango peel may also contain pesticide residues, which can be harmful to your health. Pesticides are often used to protect mangoes from insects and other pests, and they can remain on the peel even after washing. Eating the peel may increase your exposure to these chemicals.

While it is possible to eat mango peel, it is important to be aware of the potential side effects. If you decide to eat the peel, make sure to wash it thoroughly to remove any pesticide residues. It is also recommended to consume the mango in moderation and to monitor your body’s reaction to it. If you experience any allergic reactions or gastrointestinal problems after consuming the peel, stop eating it and seek medical advice.

