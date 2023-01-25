Siamese Twins Of Bad Governance Obsessing Over LP Candidate Whom They Say Can’t Win – Ezekwesili

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the Former Minister of Education, Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, has claimed that the members of the two major political parties she referred to as “Siamese Twins of Bad Governance” are obsessing over the presidential candidate of Labour Party, the same person they claim cannot win the next month’s election.

Dr Mrs Ezekwesili made this disclosure in a tweet she made on her verified twitter handle on Wednesday morning.

She wrote: “The Chinese saying ‘what you are doing is so loud that I cannot hear what you are saying’ is what comes to my mind every time I see members of the SiameseTwinsOfBadGovernance obsessing over the presidential candidate of Labour Party whom they say cannot win. Leave him naa.”

On several occasions, the members of the two major political parties, have continuously claimed that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, cannot win the forthcoming presidential election, yet the same individuals have continuously attacked him.

But be it as it may, we all must wait till next month, so as to see the outcome of the election.

