Show Me Where Wike Publicly Campaigned For Tinubu in Rivers State Before Election -Friday Kennedy

The former legislative aide to Sen. Magnus Abe, Kennedy Friday, has said that his principal publicly canvassed votes for Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election, unlike the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike. In his interview, Friday spoke concerning attacks against his principal from the suspected camp of the former governor amid the tussle for national appointments.

Addressing the topic, Friday said, “I recall when one of Amaechi’s supporters in APC said that Sen. Abe committed political suicide by supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambitions instead of his principal’s. Abe prepared the political background in Rivers State for Tinubu, and we campaigned for him across all LGAs. I have said that no other politician of Sen. Abe’s caliber has publicly canvassed support for Tinubu in Rivers State.

He added, “Wike did not publicly canvass support for Tinubu. Show me where Wike publicly campaigned for Tinubu for all to see. We were even physically attacked in Rivers while campaigning for Tinubu.

You can watch the interview here. (11:30 minute)

