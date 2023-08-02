“Show Me Anywhere In The Bible Where Barrenness Was Attributed To The Devil-Fr. Oluoma Speaks.

Fr. Oluoma Chinenye John is a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Nigeria. He is an anointed Preacher, Teacher, Counselor, and Musician.

While speaking on his verified Facebook account and visiting the video he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “Show Me Anywhere In The Bible Where Barrenness Was Attributed To The Devil. And I will show you where barrenness is always caused by God. In Genesis Chapter 29 the Bible says “God saw that Leah was not loved by Jacob and God decided to close the womb of Rachael and open the womb of Leah.

Speaking further he said “Amidst all these, the most important thing they tried to do was to solve their problem without making it religious. They sought out a solution unlike the kind of Christianity we are practicing today.

